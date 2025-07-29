Sports
Trey Lance to Start for Chargers in Hall of Fame Game
CANTON, Ohio — Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh announced that quarterback Trey Lance will start in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Detroit Lions. This preseason matchup will mark Lance’s chance to showcase his skills following a tumultuous start to his NFL career.
Lance, who joined the Chargers this offseason on a one-year, $6 million contract, hopes to make an impact. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has faced challenges, spending the last two seasons primarily as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Before his time in Dallas, Lance played for the San Francisco 49ers but struggled with injuries. After being a backup in 2021, he was sidelined for his sophomore season due to a season-ending ankle injury. In 2022, as Brock Purdy emerged as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, Lance found himself on the bench.
Last season, Lance started only one game for the Cowboys and completed 61% of his passes for 266 yards, with one interception. In total, he has 12 appearances in the league, with a record of two wins and three losses and five touchdowns to four interceptions.
In this game, Harbaugh noted that Lance will likely play into the third quarter before being replaced by DJ Uiagalelei. Veteran Taylor Heinicke will serve as the emergency third quarterback. The matchup is also a tribute to Chargers legend Antonio Gates, who will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Justin Herbert, the Chargers’ established starter, had an impressive 2024 season, throwing for 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions, totaling 3,870 passing yards. Herbert’s success means he is not expected to carry a heavy workload in the preseason, giving Lance more opportunities to prove himself.
