Trey Lyles Signs With Real Madrid Amid NBA Free Agency Drama

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a surprising turn of events, NBA forward Trey Lyles has signed a one-year deal with Spain’s Real Madrid, ending his tenure with the Sacramento Kings. The agreement is reportedly worth $3.2 million and includes an NBA out clause, allowing Lyles to return stateside if the opportunity arises.

Previously expected to stay in the NBA, Lyles, 29, had drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Kings and the Miami Heat. Despite these offers, he chose to take his talents to Europe after a six-season career spanning multiple teams in the NBA.

Lyles averaged 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season, playing as a crucial rotational player for the Kings. His versatility and experience are seen as valuable assets for Real Madrid, which finished first in the Liga ACB standings last season.

With a roster that features notable NBA talents such as Facundo Campazzo and Chuma Okeke, Lyles is poised to have an impactful role on a team that competes at the highest level in European basketball.

His departure leaves the Kings’ roster thinner at the forward position, raising concerns about their depth heading into the new season. The Kings now only have Keegan Murray available as a big wing player, highlighting the need for further roster adjustments as training camp approaches.

As the EuroLeague prepares for another competitive season, Lyles’ signing emphasizes the growing trend of former NBA players finding new life abroad. His success in Madrid could pave the way for a return to the NBA if the right opportunity presents itself.