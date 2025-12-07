Entertainment
Trey Parker, Matt Stone’s Comedy Faces More Delays and Changes
LOS ANGELES, CA — The upcoming live-action comedy directed by Trey Parker and co-created with Matt Stone continues to face delays and changes, insiders say. Originally slated for a theatrical release in July 2025, the film has now been pushed to March 2026 and may not come out until 2027.
The project, internally titled ‘Whitney Springs,’ is described as an ensemble comedy that combines music with a satirical take on racism. It centers around a young Black man who struggles with his role in a plantation reenactment, particularly after discovering that his white girlfriend’s ancestors owned his.
Only a handful of individuals have seen the script, which was penned by South Park veteran Vernon Chatman, and those who have described it as ‘outrageously funny.’ However, sources suggest that the original logline may be outdated as significant rewrites have occurred.
Parker and Stone maintain full creative control of the film alongside K Dot and producer Dave Free. The project has been shrouded in secrecy since its announcement in January 2022, and details remain tightly held by those involved.
Amidst this environment, there has been discussion of major reshoots at the request of Lamar and Free. Industry insiders noted that Paramount is hesitant about the film’s eventual release, with one stating, ‘They’ll release it with closed eyes and gritted teeth.’
The comedy duo’s work on the iconic series South Park has adeptly tackled various social issues, and their latest project is expected to do the same. However, amidst their busy schedules, including the new season of South Park, the timeline for the film remains uncertain.
The lack of clear information about its cast, apart from Parker reprising a role as the mayor of the fictional town in the plot, adds to the anticipation surrounding the film. Even as Paramount has shifted its release strategies, interest continues to build due to the film’s unique premise and its esteemed creators.
Recent Posts
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration