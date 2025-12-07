Trey Parker, Matt Stone’s Comedy Faces More Delays and Changes

LOS ANGELES, CA — The upcoming live-action comedy directed by Trey Parker and co-created with Matt Stone continues to face delays and changes, insiders say. Originally slated for a theatrical release in July 2025, the film has now been pushed to March 2026 and may not come out until 2027.

The project, internally titled ‘Whitney Springs,’ is described as an ensemble comedy that combines music with a satirical take on racism. It centers around a young Black man who struggles with his role in a plantation reenactment, particularly after discovering that his white girlfriend’s ancestors owned his.

Only a handful of individuals have seen the script, which was penned by South Park veteran Vernon Chatman, and those who have described it as ‘outrageously funny.’ However, sources suggest that the original logline may be outdated as significant rewrites have occurred.

Parker and Stone maintain full creative control of the film alongside K Dot and producer Dave Free. The project has been shrouded in secrecy since its announcement in January 2022, and details remain tightly held by those involved.

Amidst this environment, there has been discussion of major reshoots at the request of Lamar and Free. Industry insiders noted that Paramount is hesitant about the film’s eventual release, with one stating, ‘They’ll release it with closed eyes and gritted teeth.’

The comedy duo’s work on the iconic series South Park has adeptly tackled various social issues, and their latest project is expected to do the same. However, amidst their busy schedules, including the new season of South Park, the timeline for the film remains uncertain.

The lack of clear information about its cast, apart from Parker reprising a role as the mayor of the fictional town in the plot, adds to the anticipation surrounding the film. Even as Paramount has shifted its release strategies, interest continues to build due to the film’s unique premise and its esteemed creators.