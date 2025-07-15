Sports
Trey Smith’s Future Uncertain as Deadline Approaches for NFL Franchise Tags
Kansas City, MO — The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term contracts is July 14 at 4 p.m. ET, leaving Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith in limbo. Smith, 25, was among only two players tagged this offseason, alongside Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
While Higgins secured a four-year deal worth $115 million, Smith’s contract talks are still underway. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach expressed optimism in April about reaching an agreement, mentioning conversations with Smith’s agents. “There’s no lack of interest… my guess is once the draft’s over, we’ll be in a position to continue this dialogue,” Veach said.
Drafted in the sixth round by the Chiefs in 2021, Smith has started all 67 games he has played, missing only one game in four seasons. In 2024, he allowed a career-low 1.5 sacks and was selected for his first Pro Bowl.
Smith did not participate in the Chiefs’ organized team activities in March but attended June’s mandatory minicamp amid contract negotiations. His participation is critical as the team attempts to address blocking problems that affected their performance in Super Bowl LIX.
A franchise tag permits the team to retain a player with a non-negotiated salary, which in Smith’s case, amounts to $23.402 million for one year. If he does not secure a long-term deal, NFL rules will prevent any further contract negotiations until after the season.
Smith seeks to reset the market for guards, aiming to surpass the four-year, $84 million contract of Landon Dickerson from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, which averages $21 million annually. If Smith plays on the tag, his earnings could surpass Dickerson’s average, further motivating the Chiefs to finalize a long-term deal.
