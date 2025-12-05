Trey Yingst Receives Prize of Excellence for Foreign Reporting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Trey Yingst, chief foreign correspondent for Fox News, received the Prize of Excellence at the Foreign Press Awards on Thursday night. The event, hosted by The Association of Foreign Press Correspondents, took place at the National Press Club.

During his acceptance speech, Yingst emphasized the importance of clear and honest reporting in a world often plagued by misinformation. “To be a foreign correspondent is to be a witness. Our work and responsibility should not be taken lightly,” he stated.

George Svigos, the executive director of communications for GM Global Markets, introduced Yingst, highlighting his exceptional reporting from global conflicts. Svigos praised Yingst’s “courageous frontline reporting and commitment to documenting major global conflicts in real time.”

In his remarks, Yingst expressed gratitude to various members of Fox News leadership, including CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace, who were present at the ceremony. He also thanked his father, Gerald Yingst, for supporting his early career. “When I was 19 years old with a camera I bought on Amazon… you supported my dream,” he recalled.

Yingst has reported on significant conflicts, including the Israel-Hamas war, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. He took time during his speech to honor the journalists working in dangerous regions, particularly in Gaza. “May we not forget their sacrifice and contributions to our industry,” he said.

He urged for independent access for international journalists in Gaza, stressing the need for accountability. Yingst concluded by affirming his commitment to speaking out for those without a voice, stating, “We must hold governments and militaries accountable for their actions.”