Treylon Burks Injures Shoulder During Titans Training Camp

Nashville, Tennessee — Treylon Burks, wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, left practice with a shoulder injury on July 26 during training camp at Nissan Stadium. The injury occurred during team drills after Burks made a diving catch from quarterback Cam Ward along the right sideline. Although Burks secured the ball, he grabbed his shoulder as he stood up and left the field, heading straight to the locker room after speaking with trainers.

“Treylon Burks is being evaluated right now for a shoulder injury,” said Titans coach Brian Callahan. “We’ll have an update on his status at the appropriate time.”

Rookie receiver Elic Ayomanor, who was on the field during the play, commented, “I don’t know, I didn’t really see too much. (I saw) the play, but that’s all I really know.”

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks is recovering from a torn ACL and missed several games in 2022 and 2023. The Titans selected Burks as the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, having acquired the pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown. In his career, Burks has played in 27 games, recording 53 catches for 699 yards and one touchdown. During his college career at Arkansas, he accumulated 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns.

As Burks’ evaluation continues, the Titans are also facing adjustments at quarterback. Levis has been placed on season-ending injured reserve, making Ward the presumed starter for the Week 1 game just weeks away. While Ward gains valuable experience as a rookie, the injury to Levis adds pressure on the team to rely on Ward’s growth.

Ward will have first-team reps during training camp and the preseason. Veteran backup options include Allen, who has started 10 games in nine NFL seasons, and Boyle, who has struggled in his opportunities.

The Titans are focusing on both Burks’ injury and developing their quarterback position as they prepare for the upcoming season.