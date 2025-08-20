Trial Begins for Donna Adelson in Dan Markel Murder Case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The high-profile murder trial of Donna Adelson commenced on November 1, 2023. Adelson is accused of orchestrating the death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, who was shot at his home in July 2014 and died the next day from his injuries.

Adelson faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, solicitation, and conspiracy to commit murder. Jury selection is expected to last three days, with around 300 potential jurors summoned. The final jury will consist of 12 jurors and three alternates.

Judge Everett is overseeing the selection process, which began with brief remarks about the upcoming jury questioning. He indicated that the jury selection may not take as long as anticipated. A scheduled recess allowed for potential jurors to be seated as Judge Everett explained the procedure, including a series of questions to evaluate their suitability.

On the first day of selection, the Judge posed five key questions to potential jurors, focusing on their knowledge of the case and their ability to remain impartial. Queried topics included any previous knowledge of the case and whether they could promise to fairly evaluate the evidence presented in court.

As of midday, 50 potential jurors were screened, leaving 26 qualified candidates available for further questioning. The process involved private interviews, where jurors were asked about their understanding of the case and their capacity to offer an unbiased opinion.

At the end of the first day, a total of 102 jurors were screened, of which 64 qualified for further scrutiny. Judge Everett aims to gather a pool of 100 to 110 jurors by Thursday. The court plans to continue its coverage of the jury selection process daily.