News
Trial Begins for Donna Adelson in Dan Markel Murder Case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The high-profile murder trial of Donna Adelson commenced on November 1, 2023. Adelson is accused of orchestrating the death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, who was shot at his home in July 2014 and died the next day from his injuries.
Adelson faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder, solicitation, and conspiracy to commit murder. Jury selection is expected to last three days, with around 300 potential jurors summoned. The final jury will consist of 12 jurors and three alternates.
Judge Everett is overseeing the selection process, which began with brief remarks about the upcoming jury questioning. He indicated that the jury selection may not take as long as anticipated. A scheduled recess allowed for potential jurors to be seated as Judge Everett explained the procedure, including a series of questions to evaluate their suitability.
On the first day of selection, the Judge posed five key questions to potential jurors, focusing on their knowledge of the case and their ability to remain impartial. Queried topics included any previous knowledge of the case and whether they could promise to fairly evaluate the evidence presented in court.
As of midday, 50 potential jurors were screened, leaving 26 qualified candidates available for further questioning. The process involved private interviews, where jurors were asked about their understanding of the case and their capacity to offer an unbiased opinion.
At the end of the first day, a total of 102 jurors were screened, of which 64 qualified for further scrutiny. Judge Everett aims to gather a pool of 100 to 110 jurors by Thursday. The court plans to continue its coverage of the jury selection process daily.
Recent Posts
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court
- Madonna Celebrates 67th Birthday at Palio Horse Race in Siena
- Aaron Glenn Focuses on Jets Amid Outside Noise in First Training Camp
- Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Viral with Bold Freakier Friday Promotion
- Family of Four Found Dead in Madbury, Investigation Underway
- Filmmaking Excitement Unfolds in Providence Amid Local Sightings
- Fire Rescues Miami Resident and Kittens from Apartment Blaze
- Miami-Dade Schools and Adidas Forge Historic $13.5 Million Deal
- Target CEO Brian Cornell Steps Down Amid Sales Slump and Controversy