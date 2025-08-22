Trial Begins for Florida Professor’s Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Donna Adelson, 75, is on trial for the alleged murder-for-hire of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, a Florida State University law professor. Markel was shot twice in the head while in his car in his garage in 2014. The trial began this week, more than a decade after Markel’s murder.

Adelson faces first-degree murder, conspiracy, and solicitation charges related to the incident. Prosecutors claim she orchestrated the plot to eliminate Markel amid a bitter custody battle between him and her daughter, Wendi Adelson. According to court documents, Markel, a Harvard alumnus, shared custody of two children with Wendi after their divorce in 2013.

During the trial, prosecutors intend to demonstrate that Donna tasked her son, Charles Adelson, with managing the logistics of the murder plot, which allegedly cost over $100,000. Charles and two hired hitmen were previously convicted in connection to the case, while Donna has pleaded not guilty. She now faces life in prison if convicted.

The murder plot was reportedly motivated by Donna’s desire to keep her grandchildren close to her family. Wendi Adelson planned to relocate to South Florida, but a judge denied her request after Markel filed a motion to restrict Donna’s access to their children. Wendi’s initial interview after Markel’s death noted tension between her family and Markel.

Evidence presented in court includes text messages and financial records linking Donna to the murder scheme. Prior to her arrest in November 2023 at Miami International Airport, she sought to flee to Vietnam with her husband. The FBI’s undercover operation gathered further evidence, leading to arrests of other family members involved in the plot.

The trial has attracted significant media attention, as it unfolds amid a complex web of familial relationships and legal battles. All eyes will remain on the courtroom as the prosecution prepares to call four co-conspirators, including Charles Adelson, to testify against Donna.