Trial of Donna Adelson Reveals Details in Dan Markel Murder Case

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Prosecutors have wrapped their case against Donna Adelson, who is accused of orchestrating the 2014 murder of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. The trial comes over a decade after Markel was fatally shot in his garage as part of a custody dispute involving his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson.

Adelson, 75, faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. She is also charged with conspiracy and solicitation related to Markel’s killing. Markel, a Harvard law graduate and law professor at Florida State University, was involved in a bitter custody battle over his two young children at the time of his murder.

The prosecution has presented evidence from an FBI sting operation, including wiretapped conversations and testimony from familial witnesses and alleged co-conspirators. They claim that Adelson was the mastermind behind the murder-for-hire scheme, which her son, Charles Adelson, helped orchestrate over several years.

Charles Adelson has previously been convicted in connection with the plot. His conviction occurred after authorities arrested the hit men who executed the murder in 2016. Donna was arrested at Miami Airport in November 2023 as she tried to board a flight to Vietnam.

Defense attorneys argue that there is no direct evidence linking Donna to the planning or funding of the murder and that the hit men were paid directly by her son. The judge did not press for detailed defense arguments on Friday but indicated that Donna may testify in her own defense.

Wendi Adelson has testified against her mother, stating she had no involvement in the murder plot. During her testimony, she recounted a conversation where she expressed concern over being a suspect shortly after Markel was killed in 2014. Wendi denied any knowledge of her mother’s alleged involvement, saying, ‘I don’t have any information.’

The trial continued to divulge communications between Donna and her son, revealing a close relationship that raises questions about their potential collusion. Prosecutors showcased emails where Donna encouraged Wendi to pursue moving the children to South Florida, suggesting drastic measures to pressure Markel into compliance.

Rob Adelson, Donna’s son, testified about his estrangement from his mother since 2016, recalling how he learned of Markel’s murder from her. He described feeling disturbed by her reaction during their conversation about the killing.

Katherine Magbanua, a former girlfriend of Charles Adelson and a convicted accomplice, testified about her involvement in the murder plot and discussed how she received payments linked to the Adelson family’s dental practice.

As the trial progresses, evidence is also emerging from jailhouse informants stating that Donna admitted to her alleged crimes, which she later denied to investigators.

The defense is set to present its case starting Tuesday.