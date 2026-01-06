Trial Looms for Ted DiBiase Jr. in Mississippi Embezzlement Case

JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. government is set to unveil evidence next week in what is described as Mississippi’s largest public embezzlement scheme, involving a conspiracy that has implicated nearly a dozen individuals. Jury selection for the trial of Ted DiBiase Jr., the only person indicted to contest charges, is scheduled to begin in four days.

DiBiase faces serious allegations including money laundering, theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy. He is accused of embezzling nearly $4 million in welfare dollars and disguising the funds through fake contracts. Prosecutors allege he utilized the embezzled money for lavish personal expenses, including a boat and luxury vehicles.

His case stands out, as all others involved in the conspiracy have accepted plea deals and are expected to testify against him. “It’s much more difficult because everybody else that they’ve pointed a finger at is prepared to show up in court and make the government’s case,” said Matt Steffey, a professor at Mississippi College School of Law.

The scandal has seen significant fallout, including the sentencing of John Davis, the former head of the Department of Human Services, to 32 years for state charges. Davis played a central role, allegedly directing tens of millions of dollars to certain nonprofit organizations that misappropriated the funds.

Nancy New, who led the primary nonprofit involved and pleaded guilty three years ago, has yet to be sentenced. Her son, Zach, has also pleaded guilty but remains unpunished. Both are free on bond as they await legal resolutions.

DiBiase, 43, is reportedly the only individual from this group refusing to plead guilty. While prosecutors prepare their case, speculation surrounding former Governor Phil Bryant and former NFL star Brett Favre has arisen, fueled by text messages and other revelations, although neither has faced charges.

As investigators continue to unravel the complex web of fraud, Mississippi’s Republican auditor Shad White has called for tighter restrictions on welfare spending, emphasizing a robust national response to welfare fraud beyond state lines. The impending trial will set a precedent for the consequences that may face other defendants who have cooperated with authorities.

With jury selection beginning, the spotlight is on Ted DiBiase Jr. as the next chapter of this grand investigation unfolds.