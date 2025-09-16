News
Trial of Ryan Routh Continues in Assassination Attempt on Trump
FORT PIERCE, Florida — The trial of Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a round of golf in September 2024, continued Monday after a week of testimony. The prosecution has presented a series of witnesses and evidence suggesting that Routh allegedly plotted for months to carry out the attack.
As the trial resumed, prosecutors recounted Routh’s own remarks, including statements like, “Trump cannot be elected” and “I need Trump to go away.” They argued that he traveled from Hawaii and positioned himself at Trump International Golf Club with a loaded rifle, ready to execute his plan.
In the opening days of the trial, 13 witnesses were called to testify, including FBI agents and a Secret Service agent. The latter described an alarming encounter where Routh smiled while aiming a rifle directly at him. Eyewitnesses also detailed his escape in a black Nissan Xterra.
Jurors were shown evidence linking Routh to the crime scene, including stained clothing and items purportedly found in his vehicle, which was described as cluttered and disorganized, suggesting he had been living in it. FBI Evidence Response Team leader, Special Agent Cindy Barrois, testified that she recovered several cellphones, Routh’s expired Hawaii driver’s license, and handwritten notes containing incriminating lists.
Among the notes were flight options to Mexico and Colombia under the alias “Bryan Wilson,” and instructions indicating preparation for a possible attack. Barrois displayed images of items found in the vehicle, including tools, clothing, and suspicious materials.
During cross-examination, Routh raised questions about the items’ origins and whether they had been there for an extended period. He also mentioned other clothing found in the car and a note indicating possible help in moving the vehicle.
The judge, Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, informed jurors that additional FBI forensic witnesses, including firearm experts, are expected to testify as the prosecution continues to build its case against Routh.
Routh is representing himself amid serious federal charges related to the alleged assassination attempt, and proceedings are set to continue through the week.
Recent Posts
- Cardi B Reveals Star-Studded Collaborators for New Album ‘Am I the Drama?’
- Daniel Day-Lewis Returns to Acting in Son’s Film Anemone
- Power Restored after Outage Affects Lompoc Residents
- Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32
- Diana Shnaider Aims for Victory at 2025 Korea Open
- Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ Returns with Dark Humor and Chaos
- Pennsylvania Lottery Results: Check Winning Numbers for September 16, 2025
- Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn Reunite for Xfinity Commercials
- Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Release Date
- Southern California Faces Thunderstorms and High Temperatures This Week
- Blake Treinen Honors Charlie Kirk During Game Amid Controversy
- iOS 26 Brings 3D Effect to Lock Screen Wallpaper
- Jennifer Affleck Denies Close Ties to Ben Affleck Amid Family Speculations
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight