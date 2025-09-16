Trial of Ryan Routh Continues in Assassination Attempt on Trump

FORT PIERCE, Florida — The trial of Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a round of golf in September 2024, continued Monday after a week of testimony. The prosecution has presented a series of witnesses and evidence suggesting that Routh allegedly plotted for months to carry out the attack.

As the trial resumed, prosecutors recounted Routh’s own remarks, including statements like, “Trump cannot be elected” and “I need Trump to go away.” They argued that he traveled from Hawaii and positioned himself at Trump International Golf Club with a loaded rifle, ready to execute his plan.

In the opening days of the trial, 13 witnesses were called to testify, including FBI agents and a Secret Service agent. The latter described an alarming encounter where Routh smiled while aiming a rifle directly at him. Eyewitnesses also detailed his escape in a black Nissan Xterra.

Jurors were shown evidence linking Routh to the crime scene, including stained clothing and items purportedly found in his vehicle, which was described as cluttered and disorganized, suggesting he had been living in it. FBI Evidence Response Team leader, Special Agent Cindy Barrois, testified that she recovered several cellphones, Routh’s expired Hawaii driver’s license, and handwritten notes containing incriminating lists.

Among the notes were flight options to Mexico and Colombia under the alias “Bryan Wilson,” and instructions indicating preparation for a possible attack. Barrois displayed images of items found in the vehicle, including tools, clothing, and suspicious materials.

During cross-examination, Routh raised questions about the items’ origins and whether they had been there for an extended period. He also mentioned other clothing found in the car and a note indicating possible help in moving the vehicle.

The judge, Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, informed jurors that additional FBI forensic witnesses, including firearm experts, are expected to testify as the prosecution continues to build its case against Routh.

Routh is representing himself amid serious federal charges related to the alleged assassination attempt, and proceedings are set to continue through the week.