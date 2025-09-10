Tribute Sign Unveiled for Legendary Coach Terry Henry in East Brady

EAST BRADY, Pa. (EYT) — On a gray September morning, a sign was unveiled at the East Brady youth football field to honor the late Terry Henry, a beloved coach and community figure. The tribute, which reads, ‘Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog,’ reflects Henry’s dedication to the area and its youth.

Henry’s brother-in-law, Dave Kerschbaumer, expressed the sentiment behind the sign. “We just wanted to honor him in some way,” he said. “Hey, we’re family here in East Brady. That was kind of his motto. You are my people. You are one of the guys. You are family for life.”

A 1967 graduate of East Brady High School, Henry returned to coach the Bulldogs from 1973 to 1979 and again in the 1982 and 1983 seasons. Under his leadership, the team won 69 games and secured two Little 12 Conference titles. Later, he moved to Seneca Valley High School, where he coached for 12 seasons, achieving 74 wins and leading the Raiders to the District 7 Class AAA championship game in 1989.

Henry’s accomplishments earned him a spot in multiple halls of fame, including the Seneca Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, Butler County Hall of Fame, and the Minor Pro Football Hall of Fame. He had a love for travel and boating on the Allegheny River, underscoring his deep roots in East Brady.

Henry passed away in February at the age of 75 after a brief illness. Kerschbaumer highlighted Henry’s lasting impact on the community. “His heart was always in East Brady,” he said. “He came back to East Brady, bought a house here and settled down.”

Today, his grandsons play youth football, carrying on his legacy. “He was always down here, taking kids to practice and giving them tips,” Kerschbaumer added. “One of his best joys was seeing them put that Bulldog jersey on.”

Jim Kelly, a Hall-of-Fame quarterback and fellow East Brady native, praised Henry’s influence both on and off the field. “Not just what he did on the field, but off the field,” he said. “He always told us that if you want to achieve your dreams, you go out and out-work the other guy.”