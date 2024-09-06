Tribute to TotalBiscuit Included in Space Marine 2 Credits

A new revelation has surfaced regarding the video game Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which is set to be released on September 9. A player has discovered a heartfelt tribute to the late YouTuber TotalBiscuit included in the game’s credits.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of Space Marine 2. While some members of the gaming community have received early copies for review purposes, various details about this hack-and-slash shooter are starting to emerge ahead of the official release.

The development team has ensured that every gamer, referred to as their ‘brothers and sisters,’ receives an engaging experience as they prepare for the game’s debut. The tribute to TotalBiscuit, however, is one detail that resonated deeply with the Warhammer community.

A Reddit user named Tiucaner shared a screenshot of the In Memoriam section within the game’s credits that play after completing the game. Notably, John Peter Bain, famously known as TotalBiscuit, was mentioned at the top of the list. Several team members instrumental in the production of the game followed suit in the tribute.

This revelation prompted Reddit users to share their cherished memories of the YouTuber, who was well-known for his Arbitrary Game Awards and his Let’s Play Terraria series featuring Jesse Cox. Many in the Reddit community expressed that TotalBiscuit would have immensely appreciated the flourishing era of Warhammer games that fans are currently enjoying.

John Peter Bain passed away after a four-year battle with cancer. His wife Genna made the announcement on social media, which was met with an outpouring of tributes from fans as well as fellow game developers. Bain was recognized for his uniquely candid and humorous critiques covering titles such as Warframe, Path of Exile, and various games within the Warhammer franchise.

His legacy as a leading YouTube personality and advocate for lesser-known titles remains profound, as countless fans expressed their joy in witnessing his contribution acknowledged in Space Marine 2.