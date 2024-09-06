Entertainment
Tributes Paid to Australian PR Guru Jai Evans Following His Death
Jai Evans, a prominent Australian public relations expert, has passed away at the age of 43. His body was discovered in his upscale apartment located in Darlinghurst, Sydney, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.
According to a police spokesperson, a report is currently being prepared for the coroner regarding the circumstances of his death. Officers from Kings Cross Police Area Command stated that they found no apparent suspicious conditions surrounding the case.
Following the news of his passing, many friends and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences. Notably, Bondi personality Dan Wootton shared a touching tribute, referring to Evans as a vibrant and helpful friend who was taken too soon.
Jai Evans was the founder of Evans Media, established in 2005, where he successfully developed public relations strategies. His professional journey included roles as an advertising manager, publicist, magazine publisher, and editor across Sydney.
Evans maintained friendships with various Australian socialites, including actress Lara Worthington and e-commerce influencer Anastasia Fai Kogan, further highlighting his extensive network within the entertainment industry.
