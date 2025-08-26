Tributes Pour In for Baltimore Comedian Reggie Carroll After Shooting Death

BALITMORE, Maryland — Reginald “Reggie” Carroll, a beloved Baltimore-based comedian, was shot and killed in Southaven, Mississippi, on August 20. He was 52 years old. The Southaven Police Department reported that officers found Carroll suffering from gunshot wounds on Burton Lane after responding to reports of a shooting.

Despite immediate medical attention and life-saving efforts at Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, Carroll succumbed to his injuries later that day. Police confirmed that a man has been arrested and charged with Carroll’s murder; the suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Tranell Marquise Williams.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities have implied that the event is isolated, with no broader threats to the community. Early details about a possible motive for the shooting have not been disclosed.

Carroll’s death has sent shockwaves through the comedy community. Mobtown Comedy, a venue in Baltimore where Carroll frequently performed, expressed their sorrow on social media, stating, “The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie’s family.”

Mo’Nique, the Oscar-winning actress and fellow comedian, also shared her grief on Instagram, calling Carroll her “brother in comedy.” Reflecting on their time together, she said, “This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again. All of our times together were amazing.”

Carroll gained fame for touring extensively across the United States and had appeared in various television programs, including a notable episode of Showtime at the Apollo. He performed in the 2023 stand-up special “Knockout Kings of Comedy” and was cast in the 2022 television movie “Rent & Go.” His contributions to comedy are remembered fondly by fans and colleagues alike.

Southaven police offered their condolences to Carroll’s family, noting, “Our thoughts are with his family as we continue the investigation into this tragic event.”