Tributes Pour in for Legendary Bassist Herbie Flowers Following His Passing

Herbie Flowers, a renowned bassist known for his collaborations with musical legends, has passed away at the age of 86. His death was confirmed by his family on social media, sparking an outpouring of tributes from the music community.

Tim Burgess, the lead singer of The Charlatans, honored Flowers by stating, ‘Farewell Herbie Flowers, he made the greats sound greater.’ This sentiment was echoed by the estate of the late David Bowie, which expressed deep sadness over Flowers’ passing and acknowledged his significant contributions to Bowie’s music.

Flowers’ involvement with iconic artists extended beyond Bowie. Suede‘s bass player Mat Osman remarked on Flowers’ impressive legacy, highlighting his work on classic tracks such as ‘Space Oddity,’ ‘Walk on the Wild Side,’ and ‘Rock On.’

Born in Isleworth in 1938, Flowers began his musical journey in the 1960s as a session musician. He played for prominent producers and later became a founding member of the band Blue Mink, famous for their hit ‘Melting Pot’ in 1969.

Throughout the 1970s, Flowers collaborated with a host of influential musicians, including Sir Elton John and Lou Reed. His contribution to Reed’s 1972 album ‘Transformer’ produced the iconic bassline for the single ‘Walk On The Wild Side.’

Flowers also performed on memorable projects with Bowie, including his self-titled 1969 album and the 1974 release ‘Diamond Dogs.’ Additionally, he worked with French artist Serge Gainsbourg and made significant contributions to albums by Bryan Ferry and Paul McCartney.

In the late 1970s, Flowers co-founded the progressive rock band Sky, releasing several albums and continuing to shape the music scene until 1995. Throughout his career, he is credited with playing on more than 500 hit recordings.