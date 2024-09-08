Tributes Pour in for Poet and Activist James Matthews

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the esteemed poet, writer, and activist James Matthews, who passed away at the age of 95 in Cape Town.

In his statement, President Ramaphosa highlighted Matthews’s significant contributions to the anti-apartheid movement. He stated, “James Matthews’s voice will ring in our consciousness following his departure, inspiring us with the elegance and passion with which he articulated the struggles of the oppressed.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also paid tribute to Matthews, noting that he was more than just a writer and poet; he was integral to the anti-apartheid movement. Winde said, “He will be sorely missed and his contribution rightly celebrated.”

James Matthews, who was born on 24 May 1929 in the Bo-Kaap district of Cape Town, grew up in District Six. Despite facing numerous challenges, he began his writing career at a young age and published his first story at 17.

Throughout his life, Matthews was dedicated to speaking out against apartheid. His works were often banned, and he faced harassment and detention from the government. However, he remained a committed cultural worker and activist, focusing primarily on poetry in his later years.

His poetry collections include notable works such as “Black Prose” and “The Blood of the Poor,” which reflect on social issues and the fight against oppression. Matthews’s writing not only captured the struggles of his time but also inspired many artists and activists.

Recognized for his contributions, Matthews received several awards, including the National Order of Ikamanga in 2004. He was also honored as a ‘Living Human Legend’ by the Department of Arts and Culture in 2022.

James Matthews’s death marks a significant loss for the literary community, evoking a sense of nostalgia for a powerful voice that stood against injustice and championed the rights of the oppressed.