Trick Williams Retains TNA Title in Intense NXT Showdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a thrilling episode of WWE NXT on June 24, Trick Williams successfully defended the TNA World Championship against Josh Briggs, amidst other exciting matches including a Fatal 4-Way contest for a shot at the women’s title.

The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET with the championship match where Williams faced Briggs at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Despite being the smaller competitor, Williams showcased resilience and agility throughout the bout. Fans were captivated as the two wrestlers exchanged heavy shots, with Williams often using his speed to evade Briggs’ powerful strikes.

As the match progressed, tension escalated between the competitors. Williams ducked and dodged multiple attempts from Briggs to gain the upper hand, but was momentarily sidelined when Briggs landed a series of hard-hitting maneuvers, including a powerful sidewalk slam. Support from ringside, especially from Yoshiki Inamura, added drama to the match. But ultimately, Williams piled on offense and secured the win with his signature move, trickshot, to retain the championship.

After the match, Williams claimed his status as the best TNA Champion, but was quickly interrupted by Joe Hendry, who made it clear he was coming for the title. The audience erupted as the rivalry intensified.

In the night’s main event, a Fatal 4-Way match determined the number one contender for Jacy Jayne‘s NXT Women’s Championship. Contestants included Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace. After intense back-and-forth actions and numerous exciting spots, Grace emerged victorious, thereby earning her shot at the women’s title at the upcoming Evolution event.

The show also featured the NXT Heritage Cup match between Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. After an intense series of rounds, Stacks took advantage of D’Angelo’s injured leg to secure the win and claim the cup, further complicating the ongoing feud as D’Angelo attacked his former ally post-match.

As the episode concluded, NXT fans were left eager for next week, teetering on the edge of excitement for upcoming matches, including Joe Hendry’s anticipated showdown against Wes Lee.