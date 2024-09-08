Politics
Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar Resigns Over Corruption Concerns
Jawhar Sircar, a Rajya Sabha MP from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), announced his resignation from the Upper House on September 8, 2024. This decision was communicated in a letter to TMC chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, citing concerns over incidents of corruption and the handling of a recent tragic event at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.
In his resignation letter, Sircar expressed his deep disappointment over the government’s response to the horrific crime at the state-run hospital. He noted that despite suffering silently for an extended period, he had hoped for intervention from Banerjee, which did not materialize. Sircar indicated that the government’s actions had been insufficient and tardy in addressing the growing public discontent.
The former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer highlighted the alarming level of public anger directed towards the government, stating that this sentiment was unprecedented, even amidst previous challenges. He emphasized that the protests were largely non-political and centered on a demand for justice and accountability.
Sircar criticized certain leaders within the government for their corrupt practices and the excessive display of wealth, contrasting it with his modest lifestyle. He expressed frustration with the discrepancy between the lives of civil servants and the extravagance exhibited by some local politicians.
His resignation is seen as a significant development for the TMC, which has faced mounting criticism and protests following the incident involving the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Sircar’s resignation may further challenge the party’s governance in West Bengal.
