Sports
Trinidad Chambliss Leads Ole Miss Past Georgia in Sugar Bowl Thriller
New Orleans, LA — Trinidad Chambliss delivered a spectacular performance as Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2026. Chambliss threw for 362 yards and two touchdowns, solidifying his status as a key player in college football.
The game showcased a nail-biting finish, with Lucas Carneiro kicking the game-winning field goal just six seconds before the final whistle. The victory not only advances Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff but also adds to the storied rivalry between the two respected programs.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin praised Chambliss for his poise and execution under pressure. “Trinidad showed incredible character today,” Kiffin said. “He kept his composure and played smart football when it mattered most.”
Georgia struggled to contain the Ole Miss offense throughout the game, which brought an electric atmosphere to the Superdome. Despite a valiant effort from Georgia’s quarterback, their attempts to rally fell short as time expired.
The defeat serves as a bitter reminder for Georgia, who entered the game ranked third in the nation and with high hopes for a national championship run. The loss marks a setback in their season amidst rising expectations.
With this victory, Ole Miss will look forward to building on their momentum as they prepare for the next round of playoff competition, eyeing their first national title.
