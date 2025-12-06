Trinidad Chambliss’s Transfer Video Surprises Fans, Promotes AT&T

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss appeared in a video released on Saturday that caused a stir among fans questioning his future with the team. In the video, the senior quarterback sits in a tense atmosphere in his living room, surrounded by family and friends. One friend holds up a phone and asks, ‘Are you really gonna transfer?’

Chambliss calmly responds, ‘If you wanna win, you go with the best.’

The room goes silent as his phone rings. After taking the call, he reveals the video is actually a promotional advertisement for AT&T, saying, ‘I’d love to transfer to AT&T.’

This clever marketing stunt comes just weeks before the college football transfer portal opens. Financial details regarding Chambliss’s NIL deal have not been disclosed.

The 23-year-old quarterback previously used the transfer portal to move from Ferris State to Ole Miss in April 2025. Chambliss became the Rebels’ starting quarterback following an injury to Austin Simmons, leading the team to a crucial victory over Arkansas by throwing for 415 yards.

Before his time at Ole Miss, he achieved significant success at Ferris State, where he threw for 2,925 yards and rushed for another 1,019 yards during his junior season. That year ended with a national championship win over Valdosta State, where he accounted for five touchdowns and earned accolades as the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

His performance at Ole Miss has quickly made him a recognizable name in the Southeastern Conference. Chambliss was initially in a backup role in his first season with the Rebels but seized the opportunity to shine after Simmons’s injury.

The transfer portal opens on January 2 for all FBS athletes, and Chambliss’s playful reference to transferring to a phone carrier underscores the ongoing evolution of college football recruiting and player movement. As the Rebels await their postseason destiny, the College Football Playoff Selection Show is set to air this Sunday.