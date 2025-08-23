Trinity Rodman’s Inspiring Return Marks a Memorable Comeback

WIMBLEDON, England — Trinity Rodman celebrated a triumphant return to professional soccer with a stoppage-time goal for the Washington Spirit against the Portland Thorns on Aug. 3. The 23-year-old U.S. women’s national team forward had been sidelined for four months due to a back injury that she fears may never fully heal.

Rodman’s impressive volley secured a 2-1 victory for the Spirit, leading to cheers from a crowd of 16,000 at Audi Field. Overcome with emotion after the game, she reflected on the struggle of being injured and not knowing if she would experience the thrill of scoring again. “That was just the hardest thing I’ve had to go through,” Rodman told ESPN. “Being back, and being at the home stadium with the crowd behind me, scoring a goal like that — you saw I buried that. I wasn’t going to miss it.”

Thousands of miles away at Goals Wimbledon, a soccer center in south London, the staff and customers felt a sense of pride in Rodman’s comeback journey. In late June, while supporting her boyfriend, professional tennis player Ben Shelton, at Wimbledon, Rodman stopped by the Goals reception desk to rent a pitch for training.

Despite not recognizing her at first, manager Barry Horsnell noticed Rodman’s American accent and the presence of her chiropractor, Josh Angulo. “I said: ‘I really want to pretend that I know who you are, but I don’t.’ She just laughed and was so nice about it,” Horsnell recalled.

Rodman trained on pitch No. 11, named Estadio Centenario, where she worked through drills for an hour and a half. After seeing her performance, Horsnell googled her name and was stunned by her fame. Initially, Rodman paid £6 (about $8) to rent the pitch, but later visits were free, with a request to take pictures with fans who recognized her.

Local soccer players, including sisters Sophie and Emily Day, were inspired by Rodman’s presence. Their father, Richard, expressed that there are now more opportunities for young female athletes than ever before. “There are so many good female role models for girls, and so much more opportunity now as well,” he said.

Visitors to Goals Wimbledon are accustomed to seeing celebrity players, but not everyone recognized Rodman. The facility is close to train tracks, with hundreds of commuters passing by unaware of the star athlete training just feet away.

Rodman watched her boyfriend lose in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Jannik Sinner after supporting him at the French Open earlier in the summer. As they return to their regular lives, the staff at Goals Wimbledon fondly remembers Rodman’s time at the center.

<p“They were happy for anyone scoring a last-minute goal,” Horsnell said, referring to the joy of witnessing Rodman’s comeback. He now possesses a Rodman-autographed football that he gifted to his niece, a sign of their brief but meaningful connection.

Through her journey, Rodman has left a lasting impact on those around her. “I know now how big a star she is in America and in women’s football, but she was just so normal,” Horsnell added, reflecting on the humility he observed during their encounters.