Sports
Trinity Rodman Launches Signature Adidas Shoe F50 Sparkfusion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. women’s national team star Trinity Rodman debuted her signature shoe, the F50 Sparkfusion Rodman, on July 31, 2025. Designed specifically for female athletes, the shoe tackles common discomforts reported by women in unisex footwear.
“Developing tailored products for the women’s game is a huge win,” Rodman said. “I love how the boot is built to support quick changes in direction — a trait that is a huge part of my craft.”
The F50 Sparkfusion features a pearlescent white base adorned with bold pink Three Stripes, reflecting Rodman’s personal style. Inspired by her signature long pink braids, the boot combines aesthetics with high-performance engineering, catering to the specific needs of female footballers.
Rodman, who has been sidelined for much of the 2025 season due to a back injury, expressed her excitement about the shoe on Instagram. “I could cry. My dreams come true every day,” she shared, showcasing her emotional connection to the project. She is expected to return to the pitch on August 3, when the Washington Spirit is set to face the Portland Thorns.
The F50 Sparkfusion has already garnered attention for its innovative design, developed during Adidas’ comprehensive foot-scanning initiative for women’s soccer. Rodman will wear the new boots for the first time in the upcoming match, and fans will be eager to see how they perform on the field.
