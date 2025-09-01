Trinity Rodman Roasts Boyfriend Ben Shelton During US Open Press Conference

New York, NY – Trinity Rodman, the U.S. women’s national soccer team player, made headlines at the US Open by playfully roasting her boyfriend, tennis player Ben Shelton, during a post-match press conference. After Shelton’s victory over Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta, Rodman was invited to ask a question and took the opportunity to poke fun at his serving speed.

“So, how did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today?” Trinity asked, prompting laughter from the audience and a playful reaction from Ben, who humorously placed his face in his hands.

Undeterred by the jest, Ben responded seriously, attributing his serving speed to the cold weather and his focus on hitting precise spots. “I didn’t hit those spots, so maybe I should just serve bigger. Something that I’ll definitely work on next time,” he said.

As the press conference concluded, Ben humorously acknowledged the situation, suggesting, “Let anyone in the room at this point, huh?” Despite the playful banter, Ben expressed gratitude for Trinity’s support as he prepares for his fourth US Open appearance.

“My girlfriend took the red eye from California last night to be here,” Ben said after his first-round win on August 25 against Ignacio Buse. The couple indicated they are in it for the long haul this tournament.

Trinity made sure to show her support, wearing pants emblazoned with “Shelton” down one leg. She has also been active on social media, celebrating Ben’s victories. After his second-round win, she shared a photo of him shouting in victory, simply captioning it, “Yay :)”