Trinity Rodman Speaks Out During Wimbledon Over Family References

London, England — Trinity Rodman, the U.S. Women’s National Team star, took to Instagram on July 7 to address misconceptions and unwanted references regarding her family while supporting her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, at Wimbledon.

Rodman, 23, has been present at many of Shelton’s matches during the tournament, cheering him on along with his family. Unfortunately, this attention has led to misidentifications and references to her estranged father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, which have frustrated her.

In her Instagram Stories, Rodman clarified, “For those who don’t know, my name is TRINITY, not Tiffany.” She further expressed her discontent about broadcasters mentioning her father during Shelton’s matches, stating, “For Ben’s matches, he has his family there as his support system, which includes his dad… my dad’s not even in MY life. No need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don’t even want him talked about during mine. It’s his and his loved ones’ moment. Thank you.”

Rodman has been vocal about her complicated relationship with her father, stating in a past interview that he is an absentee father and struggles with alcoholism. “He’s not a dad, maybe by blood but nothing else,” she noted during an episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

Despite her father’s absence, Rodman has made a name for herself as a successful athlete, recently helping the U.S. win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At Wimbledon, she sat with Shelton’s family as he prepares for his upcoming quarterfinal match against world No. 1 Jannik Sinner on July 9.

Ben Shelton, 22, has made headlines for his impressive performance throughout the tournament, defeating Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16. After the victory, Shelton acknowledged his family’s support, saying, “My sister’s here. She’s been the lucky charm.” He also made a light-hearted request for her employer to give her extra time off to continue supporting him.

As the couple navigates the pressures of the tournament, Rodman’s focus remains on Shelton and his journey. “It’s his and his loved ones’ moment,” she stated emphatically.