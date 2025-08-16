Entertainment
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Celebrate 25 Years of Love in Mykonos
Mykonos, Greece — WWE icons Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were spotted on a vacation in Mykonos, celebrating 25 years of their remarkable journey together. The couple’s romance, which started as a scripted storyline in 1999, has blossomed into a real-life partnership, marked by love and family.
Paul Levesque, known as Triple H, built an impressive career as one of the greatest professional wrestlers, amassing a net worth of around $250 million. Currently serving as WWE’s Head of Creative under Endeavor Group, his annual salary is estimated at $3.6 million.
Stephanie McMahon is recognized as a powerhouse in the wrestling industry. Initially introduced as Vince McMahon’s daughter, she transitioned from modeling WWE merchandise to prominent roles on-screen and eventually took on executive responsibilities as WWE’s Chief Brand Officer. In 2023, Stephanie stepped down from her duties, expressing a desire to focus on family while remaining a respected figure in the industry.
The couple famously met during a WWE storyline where Triple H interrupted Stephanie’s wedding to a character named Test, revealing their secret marriage in Las Vegas. This event launched the McMahon-Helmsley Faction, blending their professional and personal lives.
Over the years, Triple H and Stephanie have managed to balance their demanding careers with their family life, raising three daughters together. Their enduring love story continues to inspire fans, showcasing the powerful bond they share.
Reflecting on their journey, both Triple H and Stephanie have often emphasized the importance of partnership and support in their lives.
