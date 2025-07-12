Trish Stratus Criticizes WWE Evolution 2 Match Build-Up

ATLANTA, Georgia – WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is not pleased with the promotional build-up for her return match against Tiffany Stratton at the upcoming WWE Evolution 2 event on July 13. Speaking on a recent podcast, Stratus echoed fans’ frustrations over the rushed preparation leading to the all-women’s premium live event.

Stratus, who will challenge Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship, pointed out that the entire card for Evolution 2 seemed to have been put together quickly. “This entire card has seemed to be a quick turnaround, as it is unfortunately,” she said. “There’s like 7,000 events a month, it seems like [laughs].”

Despite the short notice, Stratus expressed confidence in her ability to deliver a memorable performance with Stratton, highlighting the connection they have developed in the ring. She noted their previous match in which they teamed together to defeat Candice LeRae and Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber in March.

“I think there’s a little bit of a built-in storyline for Tiffany and I,” Stratus explained. “I know it’s gonna deliver.” She acknowledged the challenges faced in setting up her match, admitting that there were limitations in production leading into the title bout.

Last week on SmackDown, Stratus referred to the segment that announced her title challenge as “very boring,” stating, “Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Sure [laughs].”

Stratus emphasized that, despite the promotional hurdles, she can control the performance of the match itself. “You get your time, you do your thing, and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is,” Stratus said, adding that she and Stratton will tell their story in the ring during the match.

Stratus’s match against Stratton is set to be the co-main event of WWE Evolution 2, which will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This event is seen as a significant moment in advancing women’s wrestling in WWE.