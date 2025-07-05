Trish Stratus Returns to WWE on Monday Night RAW in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was spotted backstage at Monday Night RAW, with plans for her to appear on the live broadcast tonight. Sources report that Stratus is set to kick off a new storyline leading into the Evolution 2 Premium Live Event.

The former WWE Women’s Champion previously had a high-profile return in 2023, where she shocked fans by turning heel and feuding with Becky Lynch. This storyline included an alliance with Zoey Stark and ended dramatically with Lynch defeating Stratus inside a steel cage at Payback in September.

While specific details of Stratus’s upcoming program remain undisclosed, sources suggest that her appearance tonight is aimed at setting up a potential match for the Evolution 2 event. The anticipation around her return adds to an already exciting episode of RAW.

Tonight’s show also features key segments, including a joint announcement from RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis regarding Evolution 2. Additionally, Rhea Ripley will kick off the show, and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is expected to deliver a message to Bill Goldberg.

Fans can also look forward to a World Tag Team Championship match featuring The New Day against The Judgment Day, and a high-stakes tag bout with Sami Zayn and Penta versus Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, accompanied by Paul Heyman.

Monday Night RAW airs live at 8 PM EDT from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, streaming exclusively on Netflix. Updates and live coverage can be found on PWMania.com as the road to Evolution 2 continues.