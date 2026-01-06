Politics
Trisha Paytas Announces Plans to Run for Congress in 2026
LOS ANGELES, California — Influencer Trisha Paytas announced her plans to run for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in California during a TikTok video posted on January 5. The 37-year-old content creator expressed her desire to make a difference in the world, particularly for her children, and revealed her potential campaign slogan: “California could be good.”
In the video, Paytas spoke passionately about her motivations for entering politics. “I know, it sounds so crazy to me, too,” she said from her car. “I really want to be able to truly make a difference because I see so much horrible stuff happening in the world.”
Later that day, she elaborated on her intentions on her platform, explaining how she is currently researching the process of running for Congress. “The idea of me being representative for the state of California came to me in a dream,” she shared, emphasizing her newfound sense of urgency after becoming a mother in 2022.
Paytas articulated her concerns regarding the future, highlighting a desire to create a safer and better world for her children. She acknowledged that her perceptions of politics have changed since becoming a mother, prompting her to take action instead of remaining uninformed.
If Paytas aims to appear on the election ballot this November, she must complete nomination documents, submit a declaration of candidacy, gather signatures from constituents, or pay a filing fee of $1,740 by March 6. She also mentioned the possibility of running as a write-in candidate.
The influencer outlined her goal of raising the age requirement for participating in the adult entertainment industry to 25. She noted that a significant portion of her income comes from her adult content platform, OnlyFans.
Paytas, who has previously engaged with candidates across the political spectrum, has not committed to a specific political party for her campaign. She has a history of shifting political stances, including her past support for various presidential candidates.
In addition to her political ambitions, Paytas recently concluded her debut on Broadway in the show “Beetlejuice” and is set to appear in HBO‘s upcoming third season of “The D’Amelio Show,” scheduled to air this spring. “I’m lucky, and I’m really thankful,” she said about her recent acting opportunities in a November interview.
Recent Posts
- Islanders Host Devils in Key NHL Matchup Tonight
- Wisconsin Badgers Prepare for Key Game Against UCLA
- Chiefs Waive Quarterback Shane Buechele After One Game
- Razer Unveils Holographic AI Companion Project Ava at CES 2026
- Former CIA Officer Aldrich Ames Dies in Prison at Age 84
- Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean Spark Dating Rumors
- Panthers Face Maple Leafs in Key Eastern Conference Matchup
- Spurs Seek to Overcome Grizzlies Amid Injury Concerns
- Timberwolves Snap Heat’s Winning Streak with 125-115 Victory
- New CMS Policy Alters Child Vaccination Reporting Requirements
- LSU Falls to Texas A&M in SEC Opener, 75-72
- Michigan Wolverines Aim to Stay Unbeaten Against Penn State
- Hurricanes and Stars Face Off in Key NHL Matchup
- Avalanche and Lightning Set for Exciting Matchup in Tampa Bay
- Antoine Semenyo Set for Manchester City Move
- DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Leads Major ICE Operation in Minnesota
- The Traitors UK Season 4 Debuts with New Contestants and Twists
- Caleb Woodson Set to Visit Alabama After Entering Transfer Portal
- NFL’s ‘Black Monday’ Stirs Speculation on Bill Belichick’s Return
- Cavaliers Face Pacers Aiming to End Losing Streak Tonight