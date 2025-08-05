Tristan Dare Commits to Michigan, Strengthening Wolverines’ 2027 Recruiting Class

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Tristan Dare, a three-star offensive lineman from Southlake Carroll High School, committed to the University of Michigan on Monday, marking a significant addition to the Wolverines’ recruiting efforts for the 2027 class.

Dare’s decision follows a summer visit to Ann Arbor, during which he received a scholarship offer from Michigan. He chose the Wolverines over offers from powerhouse programs including Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Penn State.

“I’m very interested in Michigan because of their reputation of developing offensive linemen and dedication to winning national championships,” Dare said in an interview. “Those two factors are very important to me.” He emphasized the storied program’s loyal fan base and its impressive educational opportunities.

At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Dare is ranked 496th overall on the 247Sports Composite list and is considered one of the top 30 interior offensive linemen in his class. He combines powerful run-blocking skills with solid pass-blocking instincts, showcasing his talent primarily at the right tackle position.

Dare joins fellow interior lineman Louis Esposito as the early commitments for Michigan’s 2027 recruiting class. Offensive line coach Grant Newsome aims to strengthen the team’s front as they continue to build toward success.

“I really believe in building from the inside out,” Dare added in June. “With the focus on offensive linemen, it feels like a great fit for me.” With Dare’s commitment serving as a strong foundation for future recruits, Michigan aims to capitalize on its momentum and make a significant impact in upcoming seasons.