Tristan Rogers, ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 79

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Tristan Rogers, the beloved actor known for his portrayal of Robert Scorpio on ABC’s ‘General Hospital,’ has died at 79. His longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed his passing on Friday morning after a battle with lung cancer. Notably, Rogers was a non-smoker.

Rogers’ role as Scorpio made a significant impact on the show and its fans. Soodak noted, ‘His portrayal meant everything to him. He loved being Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing.’ Rogers began his journey on the show in 1980, initially intended for a one-day role, which turned into a 45-year legacy.

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini expressed the show’s collective sorrow, stating, ‘The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken. Port Charles will not be the same without him or Robert Scorpio.’ He offered condolences to Rogers’ family and friends.

Born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1946, Rogers began his career in music before transitioning to acting. He faced initial challenges due to his accent but eventually landed the role of Scorpio after impressing show executives. His character was involved in numerous memorable plotlines, including an infamous wedding that drew 30 million viewers in 1981.

Scorpio’s complex relationships, particularly with characters Holly Sutton and Anna Devane, kept fans engaged over decades. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Parkerson, along with two children and a grandchild.

The soap opera legend leaves behind a legacy filled with memorable characters and an enduring impact on daytime television.