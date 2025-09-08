Tron: Ares Set Visit Reveals Exciting Details About Upcoming Sequel

VANCOUVER, Canada — Disney‘s long-awaited sequel, Tron: Ares, is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025, and excitement is building as new details emerge from a recent set visit by press members in early 2024. This installment continues the story originally introduced in 1982’s Tron and followed up in 2010’s Tron: Legacy, bringing digital programs into the real world.

Producer Justin Springer, who worked as a co-producer on Legacy, shared insights during a roundtable discussion about how Ares will explore themes surrounding the merging of digital and real-world technologies. He emphasized that Tron: Ares aims to ask, ‘What happens when the lines between the two worlds start to blur?’ This inquiry feels particularly relevant in today’s age dominated by conversations surrounding artificial intelligence.

At the set, the highlight was a close look at newly designed lightcycles. Unlike previous films where lightcycles existed purely as digital constructs, Ares features functional, physical lightcycles that were designed to be towed on filming rigs for chase scenes. Production designer Darren Gilford confirmed that the bikes were designed to integrate riders closely, enhancing the theme of combining man and machine.

Part of the film’s narrative revolves around two corporations, ENCOM and the Dillinger Corporation, as they race to secure the elusive ‘Permanence Code,’ allowing temporarily digital items to exist indefinitely in reality. Characters include Eve Kim, played by Greta Lee, the new CEO of ENCOM, and Jullian Dillinger, portrayed by Evan Peters, the grandson of a character from the original Tron.

Jared Leto stars as the titled character, Ares, alongside Jodie Turner-Smith as Athena, who serves as Ares’ second-in-command. The film is designed to tackle themes of identity, with Ares seeking to find himself and rebel against his initial programming.

Director Joachim Rønning expressed excitement about infusing humanity into a franchise often perceived as dark. ‘This movie is very much about what it takes to be human,’ he noted. The filmmakers aim to create a narrative that runs parallel to the evolving relationship between technology and society.

Excitement certainly fills the air about Tron: Ares, especially with the combination of legacy elements from the previous films and the introduction of cutting-edge technology in filmmaking. As production continues, the team seems poised to make a significant impact with this modern interpretation of the beloved franchise.