World
Tropical Cyclone Yagi Approaching Hong Kong
Tropical Cyclone Yagi is currently developing off the coast of the Philippines and is expected to approach Hong Kong later this week, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.
The Observatory reported on Sunday that an area of low pressure will strengthen and move towards Luzon over the next few days before its entry into the northern part of the South China Sea.
Yagi is forecasted to drift closer to the coast of Southern China as the week progresses. The name Yagi translates to ‘goat’ in Japanese and was previously used to designate a typhoon in 2018.
Under the influence of Yagi, unsettled weather conditions are anticipated in Hong Kong towards the end of the week. The forecast indicates that Yagi will transform from a tropical depression to a tropical storm on Monday, and will further strengthen to a severe tropical storm on Tuesday, coming within 800 kilometers of Hong Kong.
On Thursday, Yagi is expected to become a typhoon and be located within 400 kilometers of the city, with maximum wind speeds reaching 120 kilometers per hour at its center. By Friday, it will be within 300 kilometers, boasting wind speeds of up to 145 kilometers per hour.
The forecaster also mentioned the possibility of the tropical depression shifting towards Taiwan and the East China Sea after crossing Luzon. Increased rainfall in Hong Kong is forecasted from Thursday to the following Monday, while temperatures are expected to remain high, around 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit).
Last week, the Observatory warned that there could be three to five more typhoons this year within a 500-kilometer radius of Hong Kong. Notably, only five typhoons formed in the northwest Pacific and South China Sea during the first seven months of the year, which is about half of the long-term average of roughly ten typhoons.
Recent Posts
- Gurinder Singh Dhillon Appoints Jasdeep Singh Gill as Successor at Radha Soami Satsang Dera Beas
- Supreme Court Questions ‘Bulldozer Justice’ in Recent Demolitions
- Labor Day 2024: What to Know About Store Hours and Open Locations
- Subhash Chandra Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Corruption Amid Ongoing Investigations
- Price Comparison Reveals Significant Savings at FreshCo Over Loblaws
- Real Madrid Basketball Team Begins Pre-Season Training
- Legal Action Looms Over Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Reneilwe Letsholonyane
- Thulasimathi Murugesan Wins Silver Medal at Paris Paralympics
- Fuel Prices Set to Decrease in South Africa
- Strong Demand for Bazaar Style Retail IPO on Day 2 of Subscription
- Labor Day Observations for the Self-Employed
- Labor Day: The History and Significance of the September Holiday in the United States
- British National Accused of Plotting Against Nigerian Government
- NatWest Reduces Fixed-Rate Mortgages Amid Competitive Market
- Pregnant Woman Concerns After Consuming Recalled Oat Milk Potentially Contaminated with Listeria
- Heat Warning Issued for Calgary on Labour Day
- Crystal Palace Snatches Draw Against Chelsea in Thrilling London Derby
- DirecTV and Disney in Contract Dispute Resulting in Blackout of Channels
- Gus Atkinson Leads England to Series Victory Over Sri Lanka at Lord’s
- Wedges Make a Stylish Comeback with Amal Clooney’s Appearance at the Venice Film Festival