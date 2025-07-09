Tropical Depression Chantal Causes Historic Flooding in North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Tropical Depression Chantal unleashed devastating flooding across Central North Carolina on Sunday, July 6. At least four people died as the storm brought torrential rains, prompting multiple water rescues and significant damage.

Among the fatalities, an 83-year-old woman from Pittsboro drowned when her car was swept away in floodwaters on Farrington Point Road, according to the State Highway Patrol. The storm also led to the death of a person in Alamance County, with serious rescue efforts reported throughout the area.

Local officials reported an overwhelming number of calls asking for help. In Chatham County alone, officials processed 32 water rescues and 21 traffic collisions related to the storm by Monday morning. Emergency Services Director Kirby Saunders said that Orange County had more than 60 requests for rescue overnight.

The storm had initially made landfall as a tropical storm on Sunday morning in South Carolina before being downgraded to a depression. It moved northward, resulting in rainfall amounts of 8 to 10 inches in various counties, including Alamance, Chatham, and Orange.

As water levels rose, rivers like the Eno and Haw reached near-record crests, closing roads and making travel hazardous. The Eno River hit a height of 25.63 feet, surpassing previous records from past storms. By Monday, more than 120 roads across the region remained closed, and many counties declared states of emergency to seek disaster aid.

Rescue operations were extensive. In Chapel Hill, local fire departments conducted over 50 rescues as residents sought higher ground. The flooding resulted in significant damage to businesses, with some reports indicating losses in inventory and property due to water and debris.

“It was really scary,” said Alesia Ray, a Chapel Hill resident trapped in her apartment by the rising waters. Emergency teams worked throughout the weekend to respond to calls for help from individuals and families caught off guard by the sudden floods.

In areas like Hillsborough and Mebane, power outages impacted thousands of residents. Reports indicated around 28,000 customers were without electricity across central North Carolina as Duke Energy crews scrambled to restore service amidst ongoing flooding concerns.

Chatham County officials focused on safety, conducting searches for two missing boaters who had taken a canoe on Jordan Lake before the storm hit. Their canoe was later found empty, prompting a continued search by local rescue teams.

With storm recovery still ongoing, local officials urge residents to remain vigilant as weather forecasts predict ongoing thunderstorms throughout the week. “We’re doing everything we can to bring these individuals home,” said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson regarding the missing boaters.

As communities begin to assess the damage, the path forward involves not only recovery but also planning for future storms. Local leaders emphasized the need for improved infrastructure and better stormwater management to mitigate such disaster impacts.