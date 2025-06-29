Tropical Depression Forms Near Mexico, May Become Storm This Weekend

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A tropical depression formed Saturday in the Bay of Campeche off Mexico’s southeast coast and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm over the weekend.

The depression was located about 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Veracruz, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

A tropical storm warning was issued from Boca de Catan south to Tecolutla. The warning indicates that conditions are favorable for the development of a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the depression will strengthen before making landfall along the Mexican coast on Sunday night.

In addition, heavy rains are forecast to continue over parts of Guatemala and southeast Mexico for the next few days, raising concerns of flooding and other storm-related hazards.