Tropical Depression Potential Grows in Atlantic This Week

MIAMI, Florida – Forecasters are closely monitoring a tropical wave in the central Atlantic that has the potential to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated the system as Invest 96L, which is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is projected to drift northward but remains far from land, reducing immediate threats.

“Even though the center of the budding storm will likely stay offshore, slow movement and proximity to the Carolina coast could lead to downpours and wind impacts in the region,” said Alex DaSilva, AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert.

The tropical wave is part of a historically active period for the Atlantic, known as the Cabo Verde season, which typically begins generating storms as low-pressure systems roll off the west coast of Africa.

As Dexter, the fourth tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, has now dissipated, meteorologists are tracking new systems that may emerge. While Dexter did not significantly threaten land, its presence indicates increasing activity in the basin.

The NHC has indicated a medium chance that Invest 96L will develop into a more organized system within the coming days, particularly as it remains over warm waters. The interaction of dry air from the Saharan Desert may hinder its growth, however.

There is also another tropical wave expected to emerge off Africa this weekend. This could lead to more robust development as it travels west and approaches the Caribbean islands by next week, though its ultimate impact remains uncertain.

“The environment in the Caribbean and western Atlantic appears conducive for development next week,” Norcross noted. “But it’s crucial to rely on trusted sources for updates and to avoid speculation based on long-range forecasts.”

As of now, no hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic this season, which historically sees its first hurricane around mid-August. Forecasters are prepared for increased storm activity as the month progresses.

For residents in coastal areas, now is a good time to review emergency plans and supplies as storm season intensifies later this month.