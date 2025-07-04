Tropical Depression Three Forms Off Southeast Coast, Expected to Intensify

CHARLESTON, S.C. — An area of stormy weather off the Southeast coast transformed into Tropical Depression Three on Friday afternoon, marking the third system of the Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Although the storm does not pose a significant threat to land, it could result in heavy rainfall across parts of the Southeast and create hazardous beach conditions throughout the weekend.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the center of Tropical Depression Three was located approximately 150 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. Its clouds and weather influence extend into the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida.

Sustained winds from the storm are clocked at 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center expects slight strengthening this weekend, projecting that the system could develop into Tropical Storm Chantal on Saturday.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for much of the South Carolina coast, stretching from Edisto Beach to Little River Inlet. The depression is moving northward at just 2 mph and is expected to shift to the northwest on Saturday, likely approaching the South Carolina coast by early Sunday morning.

The latest forecasts indicate Tropical Depression Three could trigger several rounds of thunderstorms, potentially dropping between 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated areas receiving up to 6 inches by Monday.

Additionally, areas with onshore winds could experience 1 to 2 feet of storm surge. Rough surf and rip currents are expected to affect much of the Carolina coastline throughout the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, most of the country is set to experience pleasant conditions for the July 4th weekend, particularly in the Northeast and West, where calm, mostly clear skies are anticipated from Friday onward. The Southeast region is likely to see improvements by Tuesday.

Texas and the Upper Midwest face continued risks for strong to severe thunderstorms, which may include damaging winds and hail through the weekend. Heavy rainfall from earlier storms has already caused several rivers to overflow, flooding nearby campgrounds and homes.