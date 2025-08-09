Tropical Rainfall Approaches Florida This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. – Tropical rain is set to affect Florida this weekend, with forecasters predicting several inches of rainfall. The storms, described as bringing soaking tropical moisture, are likely to hit the Gulf Coast Friday afternoon, moving inland as the day progresses.

According to FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney, there is some potential for these storms to develop into a tropical system, but the chances remain low. “It has that energy to do something, but that development threat is a little bit lower,” Froney stated.

Heavy showers were noted off the coast of Florida on Friday, with forecasts suggesting total rainfall could reach up to 5 inches in Florida’s Gulf Coast by Tuesday. Other regions along the Gulf Coast might see totals around 2 inches.

A tropical disturbance off the coast of North Carolina has prompted beach warnings in Kill Devil Hills due to dangerous conditions, including rip currents. Red flags are flying, discouraging beachgoers from entering the water. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne, reporting from North Carolina, confirmed high waves with heights reaching 7 feet. “Nobody is getting in the water,” she remarked.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts the current disturbance will likely see little to no tropical development as it merges with a front this weekend. However, forecasts indicate a potential new system might form in the Gulf by late this weekend into early next week.

As the situation evolves, warm ocean waters off the Southeast and Florida could aid in any developing system. The NHC has adjusted the odds of tropical depression formation to a medium range, indicating a need for continued monitoring.

Despite potential developments, authorities encourage residents and beachgoers to remain cautious due to possible heavy rains and storm hazards through the weekend.