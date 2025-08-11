Tropical Rainstorm Erin May Form into Hurricane This Week

Secaucus, NJ – A tropical rainstorm in the Atlantic is likely to strengthen into Hurricane Erin later this week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The rainstorm formed off the Cabo Verde Islands and is anticipated to develop as it moves westward over the ocean.

The rainstorm has received favorable conditions for strengthening, including warm water and minimal dust interference. Chad Merrill, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, stated, “Several factors are working in its favor, including lack of dust, warm water and a lack of disruptive breezes.” If it reaches hurricane status, it would mark the first hurricane of the 2025 season, with the average timing for the first hurricane typically occurring around August 11.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to affect the Cabo Verde Islands as the storm approaches. However, the rainstorm’s immediate impact on land is considered minimal, rated less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale.

The storm will move westward and is forecasted to turn northward just north of the Caribbean by the weekend. Merrill noted that the upper air patterns favor the storm turning north, likely avoiding the U.S. East Coast. Still, beachgoers along the East Coast could encounter rough surf and rip currents as early as next weekend.

In addition to Erin, AccuWeather is monitoring two other areas for potential tropical development this week. One area in the central Atlantic shows a low risk for development. Another cluster of thunderstorms moving off the African coast is also being noted for its potential impact on the Caribbean.

This year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season has already witnessed four named storms, including Tropical Storm Dexter, which formed earlier this month. Meteorologists project a total of between 13 to 18 named storms for this season, with several expected to develop into hurricanes.

As the hurricane activity intensifies, NOAA‘s National Weather Service Director, Ken Graham, emphasizes the need for public preparedness. He stated, “No two storms are alike. Every storm presents unique, life-threatening hazards. Have a plan in place, and know the actions you should take before, during and after the wide range of hazards that the hurricane season can bring.”