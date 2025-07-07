Tropical Storm Chantal Brings Flash Flooding and Tornado Threat to North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tropical Storm Chantal has moved inland from South Carolina into North Carolina, raising alarm over potential flooding and tornadoes across the region. The storm made landfall early Sunday and is now affecting Central North Carolina, particularly the Piedmont counties between the Triad and the Triangle.

As of late Sunday afternoon, Chantal was downgraded to a tropical depression, but it continued to produce heavy rainfall. The storm was located approximately 65 miles south-southwest of Raleigh, moving north-northeast at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Officials have issued flood watches throughout Central North Carolina and south-central Virginia, predicting total rainfall between 2 to 4 inches, with local amounts potentially reaching up to 6 inches. This could lead to dangerous flash flooding, as already reported in areas such as Alamance, Randolph, and Caswell counties.

Current conditions have resulted in rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches across the region, with additional rain expected before the system moves out late Sunday night. Montgomery County is under a flash flood warning, as some areas have reported 1 inch of rain, while southern areas like Southern Pines have seen totals between 3 to 5 inches.

Isolated tornadoes are also a concern, particularly in the eastern Triad communities. The National Weather Service confirmed two tornado touchdowns during the storm—one at the Raleigh Executive Jetport, damaging hangars, and another in Chatham County where several trees were downed. Investigations are ongoing into another potential touchdown near Mebane.

The Haw River in Haw River is rising and is expected to crest at about 24 feet overnight, which is classified at moderate flood stage. It should recede below flood stage by late Monday night. Residents are advised to stay alert and prepared as Chantal continues to move across North Carolina.

Beachgoers along the southeastern coast are cautioned about increased surf and rip current risks, with impacts extending from northeastern Florida up to the mid-Atlantic states due to the storm’s effects. Travelers to affected areas are advised to monitor local forecasts as conditions may change rapidly.