Tropical Storm Dexter Expected to Form from Invest 95L Off East Coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated an area of disturbed weather off the East Coast as Invest 95L. Forecasters predict this system may organize into Tropical Storm Dexter by early next week.

Currently, Invest 95L is located a few hundred miles east of the U.S. coast, generating increasing shower activity. The NHC gives a high chance of this system developing into a tropical storm within the next two days.

The term ‘invest’ refers to a naming convention by the NHC, which identifies systems under investigation for potential tropical development. Environmental conditions over the next 48 hours are marginally favorable as the system moves east-northeast at about 10 mph.

In the Southeast, heavy rain is already affecting some areas, with reports of up to 4 inches expected in certain locations. This has raised concerns about flooding, particularly in Georgia and Alabama, which are currently facing daily thunderstorms.

Tragically, flooding in Cleburne County, Alabama, turned fatal when a vehicle was swept away by rising waters. One occupant was rescued from a tree while another did not survive.

The NHC is also monitoring two additional systems: one off the Southeast coast and another emerging off the western coast of Africa. These could potentially develop into tropical systems later this week.

Regardless of the formation of Tropical Storm Dexter, ongoing wet weather is expected across the Southeast due to the influence of a cold front, which will dominate the weather patterns through the week, particularly impacting South Georgia and Alabama.

As the new workweek begins, residents can expect a continuation of stormy weather and potential flooding as moisture from the Gulf feeds thunderstorms in the region.