News
Tropical Storm Dexter Expected to Form from Invest 95L Off East Coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. — The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has designated an area of disturbed weather off the East Coast as Invest 95L. Forecasters predict this system may organize into Tropical Storm Dexter by early next week.
Currently, Invest 95L is located a few hundred miles east of the U.S. coast, generating increasing shower activity. The NHC gives a high chance of this system developing into a tropical storm within the next two days.
The term ‘invest’ refers to a naming convention by the NHC, which identifies systems under investigation for potential tropical development. Environmental conditions over the next 48 hours are marginally favorable as the system moves east-northeast at about 10 mph.
In the Southeast, heavy rain is already affecting some areas, with reports of up to 4 inches expected in certain locations. This has raised concerns about flooding, particularly in Georgia and Alabama, which are currently facing daily thunderstorms.
Tragically, flooding in Cleburne County, Alabama, turned fatal when a vehicle was swept away by rising waters. One occupant was rescued from a tree while another did not survive.
The NHC is also monitoring two additional systems: one off the Southeast coast and another emerging off the western coast of Africa. These could potentially develop into tropical systems later this week.
Regardless of the formation of Tropical Storm Dexter, ongoing wet weather is expected across the Southeast due to the influence of a cold front, which will dominate the weather patterns through the week, particularly impacting South Georgia and Alabama.
As the new workweek begins, residents can expect a continuation of stormy weather and potential flooding as moisture from the Gulf feeds thunderstorms in the region.
Recent Posts
- Trump Claims Job Report Revisions Are a ‘Scam,’ Fires BLS Commissioner
- England Nears Victory in Tense Fifth Test Against India
- Nintendo to Showcase Metroid Prime 4 at Fan Expo Canada 2025
- David Roach, Singer of Junkyard, Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle
- Lottery Results for Cash4Life and Other Draw Games Released
- Jaiswal’s Century Leads India to Series-Balancing Position Against England
- Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year