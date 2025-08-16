Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, May Impact Bermuda

Miami, Florida – Tropical Storm Erin became a Category 3 hurricane in the Caribbean early Saturday, August 13, 2025, with the potential to strengthen further, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). As of this morning, the storm is located 170 miles (275 kilometers) northeast of Anguilla, boasting maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 kph) and moving west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

Though currently not expected to make landfall, Erin’s strong winds are impacting nearby islands, prompting forecasters to issue warnings for possible flooding and landslides. The NHC anticipates that Erin will reach Category 4 status later today but is expected to veer away from the continental United States.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for St. Martin, St. Barthelemy, and Sint Maarten. The NHC warns that as much as 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain could fall, with isolated totals reaching up to 6 inches (15 centimeters). The agency stated, “Locally, considerable flash and urban flooding, along with landslides or mudslides, are possible.”

Michael Lowry, a hurricane specialist and storm surge expert, explained that Erin is expected to take a sharp turn northeast, potentially affecting Bermuda. “All of our best consensus aids show Erin turning safely east of the United States next week, but it’ll be a much closer call for Bermuda,” he noted.

Erin marks the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season but is the first to achieve hurricane status this year. Alex DaSilva, lead hurricane expert at AccuWeather, remarked that Erin is projected to strengthen into a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it traverses unusually warm waters in the open Atlantic.

The current hurricane season has forecasts indicating between six and ten hurricanes, with three to five likely reaching major status, defined by winds over 110 mph (177 kph).

In anticipation of potential impacts, the U.S. government has dispatched over 200 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees to Puerto Rico. A flood watch has been issued for the U.S. territory from late Friday through Monday. Puerto Rico Housing Secretary Ciary Pérez Peña reported that 367 shelters have been inspected and will be available if needed.

Additionally, the U.S. Coast Guard announced the closure of six seaports in Puerto Rico and two in the U.S. Virgin Islands to all incoming vessels without prior authorization. In the Bahamas, officials are preparing public shelters and urging residents to monitor the hurricane closely. Aarone Sargent, managing director for the Bahamas’ disaster risk management authority, warned about the storms’ unpredictable nature, stating, “These storms are very volatile and can make sudden shifts in movement.”