Tropical Storm Erin Eyes U.S. as Atlantic’s First Hurricane

Secaucus, NJ — Tropical Storm Erin formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Monday morning, Aug. 11, 2025, and is expected to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season later this week. Located just west of Africa’s Cabo Verde Islands, Erin has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving westward at 20 mph.

Forecasters expect Erin to strengthen significantly as it traverses over warmer waters in a favorable environment. The National Hurricane Center reports that Erin may become a hurricane by Wednesday evening and could reach major hurricane status by the weekend.

Erin is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Cabo Verde Islands today, while moving westward through an area noted for tropical storm activity. “Several factors, including warm water and low wind shear, will help Erin strengthen in the coming days,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

If Erin continues on its current path, it will curve northwest toward the U.S. east coast by next week. Residents in Bermuda and the Bahamas are advised to monitor Erin’s progress closely.

“The potential impacts on the U.S. will depend on the positioning of the Bermuda High,” said AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva. This area of high pressure can influence the storm’s trajectory as it approaches the coast.

If the current weather patterns hold, Erin could pass close to the U.S., particularly affecting coastal areas from the Carolinas to New England. Areas like Nova Scotia and Newfoundland may also see impacts from Erin later next week.

In addition to Erin, forecasters are monitoring three other areas in the Atlantic for possible tropical development. As of now, the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season has produced four named storms, and forecasters anticipate a total of 13 to 18 named storms for the year.

Families planning trips to Atlantic beaches are urged to stay alert for changing conditions and ensure safety measures are in place, as dangerous surf and rip currents are expected next weekend.