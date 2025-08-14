Tropical Storm Erin Strengthens, Heavy Rains Expected in New England

BOSTON, Massachusetts — Tropical Storm Erin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend, bringing with it severe weather risks across New England.

The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings in several areas, including parts of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island on Wednesday afternoon. These warnings indicate potential heavy rain and damaging winds.

Temperatures reached the 90s on Wednesday, and a humid heat index made the day feel even warmer. StormTeam 5 chief meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon noted that while some areas would experience beneficial rain, the storms would be hit or miss. The most significant chance for rainfall would occur in eastern Massachusetts.

“The storms today will be hit or miss,” Fitzgibbon said. “It will be beneficial rain where you get it, and the best chance for rain is across easternmost Massachusetts.”

As the low pressure moves through, storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and linger until around 7 p.m., potentially impacting the evening commute. After sunset, storms should diminish, leaving cooler and less humid conditions overnight.

Following Erin’s trajectory, weather patterns are also shifting as the storm heads westward in the Atlantic. By Thursday, it is projected that Erin will approach tropical storm strength, with winds of up to 50 miles per hour.

No landfall is expected from Erin throughout the weekend, but it will still pose risks of rip currents along the East Coast. The storm’s closest approach to Massachusetts is anticipated for next Thursday, but it will remain several hundred miles offshore.

Boston has recorded several warm days this year, with 2025 already surpassing the typical number of 90-degree days. Meteorologists are also predicting that temperatures will drop into the 70s next week with another cold front sweeping through New England.

With the upcoming changes in weather, residents are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on Tropical Storm Erin, as its path could still shift.