Tropical Storm Gabrielle Strengthens, Affects Bermuda and Caribbean

NEWARK, NJ — Tropical Storm Gabrielle is forecast to strengthen and bring wind, rain, and rough surf to Bermuda, with possible indirect impacts for the Caribbean and U.S. East Coast. The storm formed on Wednesday and may become a hurricane in the coming days, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Gabrielle is projected to impact Bermuda late this weekend into early next week, with gusty winds of 40-60 mph and potential localized flooding. Rainfall totals could reach 1-2 inches, with isolated areas receiving up to 4 inches.

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva emphasized the need for people in the northeastern Caribbean and Bermuda to monitor the storm closely. Any shift in Gabrielle’s track could intensify impacts, including wind and rain to the Leeward Islands.

As of Thursday, Gabrielle continues to battle dry air and wind shear, resulting in a poorly organized storm. However, meteorologists anticipate reorganization and strengthening over the weekend.

Meanwhile, meteorologists are also tracking two other tropical waves in the Atlantic. One wave is struggling to organize due to unfavorable atmospheric conditions, but it could develop later this week. The second wave, moving westward from Africa, has a low chance of developing next week.

AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno noted that warm ocean temperatures in the Gulf and Caribbean could increase the chances of development for future storms.

While significant impacts to the U.S. are not expected at this time, hazardous surf and rip currents will remain a concern along the East Coast, especially as Gabrielle approaches Bermuda.