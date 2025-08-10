Tropical Wave Signals Possible Storm Development in Atlantic

MIAMI – A new tropical wave emerging off the western coast of Africa has raised concerns among meteorologists as it travels towards the Atlantic Ocean. The wave, designated as Invest 97L, has a medium chance of developing into a tropical storm within the next week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The wave is currently producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The conditions for its development could improve as it moves west-northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic at speeds of 15 to 20 mph. The NHC noted that conditions might be favorable for a tropical depression to form by the middle of next week.

A separate system, known as Invest 96L, has been losing strength in the open Atlantic, with forecasts indicating it poses no threat to land. As August progresses, the likelihood of tropical activity typically increases, with several additional tropical waves expected to roll off Africa every few days.

FOX Weather reports that forecast models align on the new disturbance’s trajectory, suggesting potential impacts for the Caribbean islands by late next week. However, dry air and Saharan dust could pose challenges for its strength as it approaches those regions.

Despite the interest in long-range forecasts that suggest potential impacts near the U.S., experts caution against giving too much credence to these models, which have historically been unreliable. NHC warns that the projected pathways of these systems can change significantly over time.

The environment in the Caribbean and western Atlantic is currently conducive for tropical development, raising the stakes for the incoming system. FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist emphasized the importance of monitoring these developments closely, stating, “The more organized it gets, the better the forecasts are likely to be.”

As the month progresses, meteorologists anticipate remaining busy with potential storms, including two or three additional disturbances that might emerge off Africa. They reiterate that it is essential to rely on official sources for timely updates on any serious weather threats.