Troubleshooting TRT 1 Signal Issues for Viewers

Ankara, Turkey — TRT 1 viewers have reported frequent “no signal” issues, particularly during UEFA Europa League broadcasts and other major events. This problem, persisting into 2025, often stems from satellite connection faults, misaligned antennas, or outdated frequency settings.

TRT 1, one of Turkey’s oldest television channels, attracts millions with its sports events and popular programming. However, viewers occasionally encounter the “no signal” alert. Common causes include:

Misalignment of the satellite dish

Old or incorrect frequency settings

BISS Key encryption due to international broadcast rights

To resolve the TRT 1 signal issue, viewers can follow several steps:

Check Cables and Antenna: Ensure all cables connected to the satellite receiver are secure. The antenna should be aligned towards Türksat 4A. If necessary, seek assistance from a professional satellite technician. Update TKGS: Follow the path: Remote → Menu → Setup → Channel Settings → TKGS Update. After completion, check the TRT 1 HD channel on your list. Manual Frequency Adjustment: If the TKGS update does not fix the issue, manually adjust the settings. Go to Menu → Settings → Manual Channel Search or TP Add. Enter the current TRT 1 frequency details: Satellite: Türksat 4A, Frequency: 11794 MHz, Polarization: Vertical (V), Symbol Rate: 30000, FEC: 3/4. Save and exit the menu. The newly added channels will appear at the end of the list; find TRT 1 HD and check the broadcast.

For those encountering BISS Key encryption during international matches or special broadcasts, follow these steps:

Press the Menu button on your remote. Go to the TP Add option. Input the updated frequency information (11794 MHz, Vertical, 30000, FEC 3/4). Save with “OK” and exit the menu. Look for TRT 1 HD in the channel list and continue watching without interruption.

