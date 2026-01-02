Troy Aikman Joins Dolphins as GM Consultant Amid Coaching Changes

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are bringing on Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman as a consultant in their search for a new general manager, according to sources. This decision comes after the Dolphins parted ways with longtime GM Chris Grier during the 2025 season.

Aikman, an analyst for ESPN, will provide insights as the team looks for someone to lead its front office. His role is not permanent, but he will advise throughout the search process. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hopes Aikman’s extensive NFL experience will bring a fresh perspective to the organization’s operations.

Champ Kelly has served as the interim general manager since Grier’s departure. The Dolphins, under head coach Mike McDaniel, have performed well in recent weeks, finishing the season with a record of 7-9 heading into the final game. Grier held the GM position since 2016, achieving five winning seasons, but the team struggled to find postseason success, with a current playoff win drought of 25 years, the longest in the NFL.

Aikman had a storied career with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls and earning six Pro Bowl selections. He was the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and has an ownership stake in the San Diego Padres. While he has deep ties to the sport, this marks his first venture into an NFL front office role.

The Dolphins are looking to interview several candidates this offseason. Potential candidates include Alec Halaby from the Philadelphia Eagles and John McKay from the Los Angeles Rams. Aikman is expected to be involved in the interview process but is not in consideration for the GM position himself.

As the Dolphins navigate this transition, Aikman’s contributions could prove crucial in shaping the future of the franchise.