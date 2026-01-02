Sports
Troy Aikman Joins Dolphins as GM Consultant Amid Coaching Changes
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are bringing on Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman as a consultant in their search for a new general manager, according to sources. This decision comes after the Dolphins parted ways with longtime GM Chris Grier during the 2025 season.
Aikman, an analyst for ESPN, will provide insights as the team looks for someone to lead its front office. His role is not permanent, but he will advise throughout the search process. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hopes Aikman’s extensive NFL experience will bring a fresh perspective to the organization’s operations.
Champ Kelly has served as the interim general manager since Grier’s departure. The Dolphins, under head coach Mike McDaniel, have performed well in recent weeks, finishing the season with a record of 7-9 heading into the final game. Grier held the GM position since 2016, achieving five winning seasons, but the team struggled to find postseason success, with a current playoff win drought of 25 years, the longest in the NFL.
Aikman had a storied career with the Dallas Cowboys, winning three Super Bowls and earning six Pro Bowl selections. He was the first overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft and has an ownership stake in the San Diego Padres. While he has deep ties to the sport, this marks his first venture into an NFL front office role.
The Dolphins are looking to interview several candidates this offseason. Potential candidates include Alec Halaby from the Philadelphia Eagles and John McKay from the Los Angeles Rams. Aikman is expected to be involved in the interview process but is not in consideration for the GM position himself.
As the Dolphins navigate this transition, Aikman’s contributions could prove crucial in shaping the future of the franchise.
Recent Posts
- Final Destination: Bloodlines Launches on Prime Video January 1, 2026
- Myles Turner Struggles Despite Five Blocks in Bucks’ Narrow Loss
- LeBron Turns 41, Continues to Build Birthday Scoring Record
- Reality Series ‘Members Only: Palm Beach’ Explores Exclusive Social Scene
- Brandin Podziemski Cleared to Play Against Raptors
- Jalen Williams Struggles to Find Rhythm After Offseason Surgery
- Giulia Takes on Chelsea Green for U.S. Championship Title
- Kraken and Canucks Clash in Pacific Northwest Rivalry
- Wild Seek Redemption Against Ducks After Shootout Loss
- Knicks Outlast Hawks in Nail-Biting 128-125 Victory
- Albuquerque Uber Ride Sparks Touching Story of Refugee Friendship
- John Travolta Linked to Elvis Family in Legal Dispute
- Giulia Faces Off Against Chelsea Green for Women’s Title
- Bucks Secure Road Win Over Bulls, Rollins Shines
- Jalen Suggs Questionable for Magic’s Matchup Against Bulls
- Drew McIntyre to Announce 3 Stages of Hell Match Rules
- Joe Rogan Criticizes Trump After Insensitive Comments on Rob Reiner’s Death
- Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Parenting Struggles With Daughter Royce
- Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Shines Despite Limited Role
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk