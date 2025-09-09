Troy Aikman and Marisa Howard Spotted Together After Divorce

Dallas, Texas — Troy Aikman, the former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst, has been seen with a new partner, Marisa Howard, after his recent divorce. The couple attended a Children's Cancer Fund event together, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

Aikman, 58, and Howard, 39, are reportedly dating following his split from Capa Mooty earlier this year. Sources have confirmed the romantic relationship between the two. Howard is a yoga enthusiast, children’s book author, and was previously the senior vice president of communications and marketing at GeneIQ.

Howard has a strong educational background, having attended the University of Texas, the same state where Aikman led the Dallas Cowboys. She is a mother of two and has written a successful line of children’s books, the Sissies Adventure Series, which celebrates sisterhood and adventures.

Photos of Aikman and Howard attending yoga sessions at Ritual One Yoga have surfaced, further confirming their relationship. Aikman, who has two grown daughters from his first marriage, continues to balance family life with his prominent role at ESPN where he serves as a lead NFL analyst.

In his football career, Aikman is known for his achievements with the Dallas Cowboys, including three Super Bowl victories and an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. As he begins his fourth season alongside announcer Joe Buck on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, he remains a respected voice in the sport.

“I’m really excited about the upcoming season,” Aikman shared recently. The duo will cover the Chicago Bears versus Minnesota Vikings game on Monday night.