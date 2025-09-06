Troy Men’s Golf Team Opens Season at Argent Financial Classic

TROY, Ala. – The Troy men’s golf team begins its 2024 season this weekend at the Argent Financial Classic, hosted by Louisiana Tech at Squire Creek Country Club in Choudrant, Louisiana.

After their most successful season in Division I history, the Trojans are eager to compete. The team won the event last year, finishing three shots ahead of the competition. Head coach stands optimistic: “We’re excited to hit the course for our first tournament. We’ve had some strong qualifying scores, with young guys stepping up to earn spots in the lineup. This weekend is our chance to see how we stack up against a competitive field.”

Last year, Troy finished 29th nationally and made its first NCAA Championship appearance. They secured their spot by coming in fourth at the NCAA Urbana Regional.

Three key players from that team have graduated. Coach admitted, “It’s going to be hard to replace those guys. They’ll go down as some of the best to ever play here. But last year is over, and we can’t hang our hats on that.”

Junior dominated the qualifiers, shooting under par in five out of seven rounds last season. Another junior, recorded 11 rounds under par, achieving two top-10 finishes.

“Lee and Pablo have stepped into leadership roles,” Coach said. “Pablo with his play on the course, and Lee as a vocal presence who makes sure the younger guys know our program’s expectations.”

Sophomore is back in the lineup after nine rounds of action last season, while freshmen and will make their collegiate debuts this weekend.

The Argent Financial Classic runs from September 7-9, featuring 18 holes from Monday to Wednesday. Other teams in the field include Louisiana Tech, Houston, and LSU, among others.